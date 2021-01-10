Murder probe as victim of Co Antrim assault dies

A murder investigation has been launched subsequent the loss of life of a Co Antrim male who was the sufferer of a brutal assault a week back.

he PSNI confirmed on Sunday that 33-yr-outdated Steven Peck from Ballymoney had died as a consequence of his injuries.

Detectives have now launched a murder inquiry.

Mr Peck was the target of an assault in Ballymoney on Sunday, January 3.

He was discovered lying hurt on a path close to the Joey Dunlop Leisure Centre.

Three guys aged 54, 28 and 24 have been previously billed with tried murder.

They appeared by means of movie-website link at Coleraine Magistrates Court on January 7.

The 24-calendar year-aged was also charged with two more prices of making threats to eliminate.

Ulster Unionist Celebration councillor Darryl Wilson stated it was his hope that those people dependable for Mr Peck’s loss of life will “feel the complete power of our judicial program”.

“I was deeply saddened to discover that a neighborhood guy, Steven Peck, has passed away as the final result of an horrific assault last week in Ballymoney,” he explained.

“My deepest sympathies go out to the man’s spouse and children and all impacted by this terrible tragedy.”

He included: “If any person has any details that they may experience will aid the ongoing investigation, remember to speak to the PSNI immediately.”

Detective Inspector Hazel Miller appealed for any one with information and facts about the fatal assault on Mr Peck to call police.

“My ideas are with Steven’s family members at this extremely sad and tricky time,” she said.

“I once again enchantment to any one who can guide police or witnessed everything suspicious concerning 7pm and 9pm on Sunday, January 3, on Garryduff Highway or within just the pathway of the Garryduff Street place adjacent to the leisure centre, the place Steven was uncovered, to call detectives.”

Police can be contacted making use of the non-crisis amount 101, quoting reference range 1408 03/01/21.

Experiences can also be submitted on the web using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form by way of www.psni.police.british isles/makeareport.

Individuals with facts can also make contact with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or on the net at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Belfast Telegraph