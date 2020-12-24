Munster’s Thomond Park Boxing Day clash forced to be postponed as Leinster look into Covid-19 results

Munster’s eagerly-predicted clash with Leinster at Thomond Park on St Stephen’s Working day has been postponed owing to Covid-19-relevant issues in the Leinster squad.

he Pro14 champions are “presently investigating the outcomes of some of the outcomes from their most recent spherical of Covid-19 PRC screening,” in accordance to a league spokesperson.

“Outcomes of these investigations will not be returned in time to meet up with pointers established by public wellbeing authorities in buy for the sport go forward as prepared. Acquiring regarded this, the Pro14 Rugby Professional medical Advisory Team has agreed that this fixture simply cannot go in advance as scheduled.”

The league is hunting to reschedule the fixture in 2021, as there is no scope to enjoy the sport in excess of the Christmas period even if the tests come back again destructive. It is recognized that the game may well have to be performed during the 2021 Six Nations, when then the global players would be unavailable.

The Saturday-night showdown was established to be a person of the marquee ties of the season, with the house side riding higher following their sensational comeback earn over Clermont in the Champions Cup very last weekend. Leinster have received the final 4 meetings involving the teams, such as two Professional14 semi-last victories.

Munster presently guide Meeting B in the Professional14, although Leinster are second guiding Ulster in Convention A, albeit they have played just one sport significantly less than the northern province.