Mum shares her savvy hack to stay away from wrapping ANY presents this yr for her young children

Acquiring Christmas presents is one particular of the greatest issues about the holiday, but it can be a agony to wrap them all. 

Managing out of paper, having sellotape trapped everywhere and attempting to present items neatly are all obstructions to prevail over in the run-up to the massive day. 

A single mum was ill of the tension and time it took to wrap up her kids’ Xmas provides, so she came up with a hack which lets her get the work done in minutes. 

And it signifies she doesn’t have to wrap a existing ever yet again. 

The mum, from Australia, popped all the presents in festive baggage, showcasing reindeer, and inside Santa-themed packing containers.

She shared her suggestion to Fb, saying: “Easiest Xmas existing wrapping at any time thanks to kmart inconvenience & tension free no wrapping paper…

I am with you. Too significantly stress wrapping presents

“Woo hoo I am going to be sticking to this way from now on.”

Her nifty strategy has proved a hit with fellow mums, with her submit racking up much more than 1,000 likes. 

Anyone raved: “Such a terrific notion and you might be saving the trees also!”

This individual commented: “Looks brilliant and so great for the setting!!”

A 3rd mentioned: “Such a good strategy, preserving this for following yr.”

A different wrote: “I’m with you. Also substantially anxiety wrapping presents.”

This mum moaned: “Omg I just purchased like 20 rolls of wrapping paper!!! Want I’d noticed this earlier also I’m the world’s worst wrapper truly dreading doing it.”

Although a different pointed out: “Oh the clean up up will be so a great deal easier!!”

