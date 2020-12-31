The woman charged with murdering a four-yr-old boy in south-east London is the victim’s mother, a court has heard.

Oluwakemi Badare, 36, is accused of killing Kingswealth Bayode at her home in Plumstead. He was pronounced useless at the scene on Sunday early morning.

Law enforcement had formerly explained only that the pair have been associated, and did not title either.

Badare did not surface possibly in man or woman or remotely from Bronzefield Prison for the 10-minute administrative hearing at the Outdated Bailey on Wednesday, but was represented by a attorney. The courtroom was told that crisis solutions were being called to the handle in Invermore Put, on December 27, when the boy was observed lifeless at 7.49am.

Badare was then remanded in custody until eventually Wednesday’s hearing.

A publish-mortem assessment is because of to be carried out on Thursday.

Judge Anthony Leonard QC outlined the circumstance for a plea hearing on March 17, 2021.

The Metropolitan Police said on Monday that the boy’s up coming of kin experienced been educated, and that enquiries into the whole conditions of his dying were continuing.

