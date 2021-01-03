Much more “Uncharted” Photographs Tease Sets

Sony Shots has launched four new images from the approaching dwell-motion film adaptation of the “Uncharted” activity franchise.

Substantially like some of the initially unveiled photos a couple months back, these are not so a lot publicity stills as photographs of some of the manufacturing style and props.

Ruben Fleischer helms the movie starring “Spider-Man” actor Tom Holland as a young version of treasure hunter Nathan Drake we’ve identified from the game titles.

Mark Wahlberg co-stars as Nathan’s mentor Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan while Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle and Sophia Ali co-star. Reuben Fletcher helms the job which wrapped filming in Oct forward of a planned July 16th launch.

A new yr. A new journey awaits. #UnchartedMovie pic.twitter.com/iHiKm6OWpy

— Uncharted (@unchartedmovie) January 1, 2021