MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki Is Pulling Another All-Nighter & Twitter Is Obsessed With Him

Steve Kornacki is without a doubt the breakout star of the election coverage and so many people have fallen in love with him thanks to his work on MSNBC!

The 41-year-old political journalist breaks down all of the numbers on the magic wall and he has barely slept at all since election night began two days ago.

Kornacki was supposed to go off the air at midnight tonight, but he decided he’s pulling another all-nighter to watch the votes come in from Pennsylvania, which could decide to election for Joe Biden.

“Forget grabbing sleep, there’s still votes coming in in PA. I’m heading back to the studio. In the old days, there was USA Up All Night. Tonight, it’ll be MSNBC Up All Night. Come on along for the ride,” Steve tweeted at 11:48pm on Thursday night (November 5).

Steve added, “(I also want to give a **huge** thanks to @AliVelshi, a great broadcaster and a true good guy, who had agreed to spell me for a few hours and whose sleep schedule I have now thoroughly messed up.)”

So many people, including celebs, are tweeting about their love for Steve tonight.

Forget grabbing sleep, there’s still votes coming in in PA. I’m heading back to the studio. In the old days, there was USA Up All Night. Tonight, it’ll be MSNBC Up All Night. Come on along for the ride. — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) November 6, 2020

My attempt to give @SteveKornacki a break lasted for 10 minutes. I think he went to the bathroom, returned and told me I’m free to go to sleep. That dude is a machine #Trackingkornaki — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) November 6, 2020

Kornacki went off the air at midnight and it was announced that he’d gone home. Then at 12:04am he decided to stick around. Something changed his mind. Makes me wonder if he expects Biden to pull ahead in Pennsylvania tonight, and if MSNBC plans to call the election when he does. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 6, 2020

Honestly at this point, none of us would judge Steve Kornacki if he shuffled out in his flannel pj’s — Ana Gasteyer (@AnaGasteyer) November 6, 2020

im not watching MSNBC but I will watch if kornacki drinks a gamer fuel — libby watson (@libbycwatson) November 6, 2020

all in for weird late night kornacki twitter, let’s dig in folks — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) November 6, 2020

Why does Steve Kornacki, the largest of the political data analysts, not simply eat Nate Silver — Jules (@Julian_Epp) November 6, 2020

Kornacki proving that surprisingly, gays can do math!? — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) November 6, 2020

I hope Kornacki enjoys all this attention bc after this is over all eyes will be on me and my big gorgeous ass again. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) November 6, 2020