Mrs Crunch saves the day with a seasonal selection of Christmas party foods and recipes to make your own

RAISE your spirits with a spread of party food. Christmas isn’t Christmas without a plate piled high. And it’s quick, easy and light on the washing up.

Pick from this seasonal selection, and make your own with the recipes below from Morrisons.com.

Cool for kids

KEEP children happy with nibbles they will love, served on festive paper plates.

Asda’s seasoned potato wedges are a firm favourite, down from 90p to 84p.

Showstoppers

At M&S you can buy four for the price of three across the party food collection, including the battered mini sausages chip shop style with curry sauce, £5.

Lidl’s Deluxe 8 prawn bao buns with sriracha mayo sauce offer a bit of escapism, £2.99.

Sharing is Caring

KEEP coming back for more with these crowd-pleasing platters. Serve them on a cake stand with tomatoes, celery and grapes for a stand-out spread.

Put Asda’s antipasti sharing platter centre stage, £3.50.

Lidl’s Deluxe Mexican vegan selection is a great option for non-meat-eaters, £2.99.

Family favourites

FOR family finger food, look no further than this festive selection. Add colour with crunchy carrot sticks, cucumber spears and sliced peppers.

Morrisons The Best 12-pack of mini pies is £4 or buy three for two.

Morrisons The Best vegetable tempura nests – crowned the best veggie canapé for Christmas in a blind TV taste test – are £4, or three for price of two.

Lidl’s Deluxe stonebaked pizza twists – camembert & red onion with cranberry sauce or turkey, ham & brie with cranberry sauce – pack a festive punch.

Buy three for £7 on selected deli items at M&S including 20 dinky Posh Dogs, 260g, £2.50.

Cranberry popcorn

ADD cranberries to this popcorn for added sweetness. Mixed with sea salt, it makes a great taste.

Serves four

Prep time: 5min.

Cooking time: 5 min.

YOU NEED:

1 cup popcorn kernels

½ tbsp almond butter

1 handful dried cranberries

75ml vegetable oil

1 sprinkle sea salt

METHOD: Add the vegetable oil to a large pot.

Cover and put on a medium-high heat for two minutes until the oil is at cooking/popping temperature. Add the popcorn kernels and cover – you will hear the kernels popping as they cook, so no need to remove the lid.

Wait 60/90 seconds, shaking the pot occasionally until the popping slows down.

After about two minutes, take off the heat and remove the lid. This lets the steam out and keeps the popcorn crisp.

Immediately add the almond butter and cranberries, and sprinkle with sea salt.

Toss in the pan until fully coated, then eat and enjoy.

Crunchy cauliflower cheese bites

THESE tasty cauliflower cheese bites can be made in advance and frozen, so ideal for a busy Christmas.

Serves four

Prep time: 20min.

Cooking time: 15min.

1 cauliflower, divided into small florets

50g butter

1 tsp wholegrain mustard

75g plain flour

2 eggs

50g grated Cheddar

4 spring onions, trimmed and finely sliced

1 litre vegetable oil

METHOD: Cook the florets in lightly salted water for 3-5 minutes, until al dente. Drain well.

Place the water, butter and mustard in a pan and heat until the butter has melted and the liquid is bubbling.

Remove from the heat and quickly add the flour – beat well until the mixture leaves the sides of the pan. Cool for five minutes, then beat in the eggs one at a time until it’s thick and glossy.

Fold in the cheese, spring onions and cooked cauliflower.

Heat the oil in a deep fat fryer or a large deep pan to 190C.

Drop dessert spoonfuls of the mixture into the hot oil and cook in batches for two to three minutes, or until golden and crispy.

Drain on absorbent kitchen paper.

Serve hot.

