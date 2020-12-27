Mrs Brown’s Boys creator Brendan O’Carroll ‘sued by former co-star Gary Hollywood above discrimination claims’

Mrs Brown’s Boys creator Brendan O’Carroll is currently being sued by his previous co-star Gary Hollywood, it has been claimed.

O’Carroll is facing claims of constructive dismissal and workplace discrimination pursuing an argument over pay back, according to the Every day Star Sunday.

Hollywood, 41, who reportedly quit the sitcom previously this year, is also taking legal motion in opposition to the BBC, the newspaper stated.

Hollywood, who performed Dino Doyle, informed the newspaper: “I sense I was not becoming paid out equally and I wasn’t remaining offered an explanation for conclusions.

“When I tried using to solve it, nothing was finished. I was just disregarded. But I would not set up with it any much more.

“I will not likely be -dealt with like that. This has gone way too much. They shouldn’t do this to individuals.

“I am using legal motion. The papers have been lodged for a tribunal and the procedure has now started.”

Hollywood explained he thinks he was paid considerably less than his co-stars for spin-off display All Spherical To Mrs Brown’s.

He explained that right after he raised the difficulty with bosses he was taken out of this year’s specific festive episodes.

A BBC spokesman declined to remark on the allegations.