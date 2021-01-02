‘Mr. Disneyland’ Ron Dominguez Useless at 85

Breaking Information

Ron Dominguez — just one of Disney’s homegrown executives, quite literally — has died.

Dominguez, also identified as “Mr. Disneyland,” passed away Friday … this in accordance to the Disneyland Alumni Club. A lead to of death wasn’t unveiled, but the guy’s abundant heritage with the Mouse Dwelling was … and his roots stem again to wherever the park truly broke ground.

An official “Disney Legend,” RD’s loved ones was one of the primary residence entrepreneurs of several acres of land and orange groves that Walt Disney and Co. snapped up back in the ’50s to build what is at the moment acknowledged as Disneyland and California Journey in Anaheim, CA.

Waiting for your authorization to load the Fb Submit.

Story goes … Walt essentially turned Dominguez’s two-tale family house into 1 of the authentic Disneyland administration properties in a backlot on the park grounds, and not only that — but Dominguez trapped all over and started doing the job for them as a person of the to start with Solid Associates.

The person started doing the job as a ticket taker and finally became familiar with each and every attraction. He worked his way up the company’s ranks above the several years, until he turned the head of park operations in 1970. It was not prolonged until finally he became the VP of Disneyland completely, and later on in the ’90s … the Government Vice President of Walt Disney Attractions in the West Coast, right before retiring from Disney in ’94. Converse about a Cinderella tale, huh?!?

Dominguez is credited as being integral in negotiations for getting Disney California Adventure crafted — the park reverse of Disneyland, which is seen as far more so for grownups — and was a juggernaut in the Orange County/SoCal enterprise entire world. He was inducted as a Legend in 2000, and even has his have window on Principal Road (close by where his OG residence stayed intact). Safe and sound to say … Disneyland wouldn’t be in this article if it wasn’t for Ron and his spouse and children.

He’s survived by his spouse, Betty, to whom he was married for decades. The Disneyland Alumni Club says a smaller family gathering is expected due to COVID restrictions.

Ron was 85.

RIP