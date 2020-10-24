‘Mr Bojangles’ singer Jerry Jeff Walker expires old 78

American country singer Jerry Jeff Walker has expired aged 78, after a struggle with cancer.

Agents for Walker affirmed to Pitchfork the contributor died yesterday (October 23) of cancer-related complications.

Walker was famous for his 1968 tune’Mr Bojangles’, that has been popularised a variety of years afterwards via a version from the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band.

Ever since then, it’s been covered with a number of the greatest artists in the world, such as Bob Dylan, Dolly Parton, Neil Diamond, Nina Simone, King Curtis, Sammy Davis Jr. and much more.

A plethora of musicians have chosen to societal websites to cover tribute to Walker subsequent news of his death.

Jason Isbell wrote:”One day I would love to be an older guy who loathed onstage like John Prine and Jerry Jeff Walker.” Prine, yet another nation legend, expired in April out of coronavirus complications.

American showrunner Brian Koppelman included:”I understand that 90percent of the folks reading this never heard of Guy Clark or even Jerry Jeff Walker. Go listen to JJW’s variation of LA Freeway for the reason why they matter so far to another 10%. Then dive deep in their cataloged. Rip JJW.”

Growing up and starting his music career in New York at the 1960therefore, Walker moved to Austin, Texas the next decade and is regarded as a critical figure in the growth of the now-world-famous music landscape at town.

He had been diagnosed with throat cancer 2017 and published his final album’About Time’, the next calendar year.

He’s survived by his spouse Susan Streit along with both kids.