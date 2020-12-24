Daniel Craig has manufactured a surprise overall look in a televised pantomime.

he James Bond star was unveiled as Wheezy Jeff the Horse in the course of Cinderella: A Comedian Reduction Pantomime For Christmas.

He was joined by The Queen’s Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Pleasure, The Crown’s Olivia Colman and Helena Bonham Carter throughout the display.

The performance for BBC Two was recorded remotely by the cast, who had not rehearsed before filming the pantomime.

Taylor-Joy starred as Cinderella, Bonham Carter performed Woman Devilia and serious-life siblings Daisy Might Cooper and Charlie Cooper appeared as the Evil Action Sisters.

It also starred Guz Khan as Buttons, Tom Hollander as Baron Hardup, Rege-Jean Web site as Prince Charming and Jimmy Akingbola as Dandini.

Comedians Aisling Bea and David Walliams, actor David Tennant and actress Claire Foy were amongst individuals showing.

The programme also highlighted hand-drawn illustrations from artist Quentin Blake.

James Blunt made a cameo overall look, which noticed him commence to complete his tune You’re Stunning.

However, he was interrupted by Colman, who stated: “Thank you, that will do.”

Blunt replied: “If I never complete the chorus, I don’t get any royalties.”

Colman reported: “Yes, I know, that’s why I’m halting you. Now go away.”

The pantomime also poked enjoyment at the Prime Minister’s former main adviser Dominic Cummings.

Cinderella goes with Buttons on a excursion to what he calls “the most popular castle in all the land” prior to an graphic of Barnard Castle is exhibited powering Taylor-Pleasure in reference to Cummings’ infamous lockdown journey.

Following Cinderella asks exactly where they are, Buttons claimed: “You genuinely need to get your eyes analyzed, you know.”

Sir Mo Farah also produced a cameo physical appearance as Sir Runsalot.

The athlete, who not long ago appeared in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Listed here!, appeared to assuage Girl Devilia’s fears about having to leave the castle.

“Don’t worry, it is not as bad as it appears,” he claimed.

“When I was kicked out of a castle, I acquired handed a drink by two Geordie schoolboys,” he claimed.

The exhibit was written by the Dawson Brothers, based on an authentic script by Ben Crocker.

PA