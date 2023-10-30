Best Ways to Fix a Mouse Cursor That Moves On Its Own!

Your cursor may appear to move on its own when using a computer. However, there are a few reasons why a pointer can move without your mouse cursing; don’t go calling the exorcists just yet.

1. Double-Check Your Hardware

Examine every piece of hardware on your laptop or PC that could be the source of this issue before adjusting any settings. If you use a wireless mouse, check the battery life, USB ports, and mouse cord.

2. Double-Check Your Mouse’s Surface

Examine the surface the mouse is sitting on if the hardware appears to be in good condition. It’s possible that your desk has uneven surfaces or scratches on it. If you use a mouse pad, it may be old and not provide accurate movement information to your mouse.

3. Adjust the Mouse Pointer Speed

You can have the impression that your cursor is moving on its own if your mouse pointer speed is set very high. You may change the pointer speed as follows:

You may open the Settings menu by pressing the Windows key + I.

Go to Mouse under Devices.

Select “More mouse options.”

Choose the tab for Pointer Options.

Use the following slider Choose a speed for the pointer.

Select Apply > OK to save your modified preferences.

4. Change Touchpad Settings

The pointer will move at the tiniest touch if your laptop’s touchpad sensitivity is set too high. You ought to check its sensitivity setting as a result. Here’s how to adjust your laptop’s touchpad sensitivity:

After selecting Start, navigate to Settings > Devices.

From the option on the left, choose Touchpad.

To adjust the touchpad sensitivity, utilize the drop-down option located beneath Taps.

You may experiment with different options until you find one you like, as the change will be implemented instantly.

If your Windows 10 laptop has a mouse connected, you may turn off the touchpad if you rarely use it.

It is important to note that the touchpad may have gathered dust, causing the cursor to move on its own. You should clean your laptop if it’s a bit dirty to see if that solves the issue.

5. Disconnect Any Other Devices

A joystick, graphics tablet, or other input devices attached to your laptop or PC may be the source of your issue. Some of them have the ability to manipulate the cursor as well, which may drive them to battle it out for supremacy.

You may either temporarily deactivate devices while not in use, or detach and reconnect each one individually to determine which device is causing the problem.

6. Run the Windows Hardware Troubleshooter

Although Windows 10 lacks a specific mouse troubleshooter, you may still reach the Hardware troubleshooter by using Command Prompt.

Here’s how to go about it:

Look up “command prompt” using the Start menu search box, then choose “Run as administrator.”

Type -id DeviceDiagnostic for msdt.exe.

Type Enter. This will launch the Hardware and Devices troubleshooter in Windows 10.

Select Advanced > Automatically apply repairs.

Click on Next.

7. Disable the “Snap To” Feature

You have the “Snap To” feature enabled if, while using installers, alert boxes, or configuration tools, your pointer automatically jumps to the default selection. You should turn it off if you find it bothersome that you have to use the default selection every time.

Here’s how to go about it:

To access the Settings, right-click the Start button.

Click Pointer options under Device > Mouse.

Select the tab for Pointer choices.

In a dialog box, uncheck the option that moves the cursor automatically to the default button.

Press Apply.

Over time, a mouse’s drivers may get corrupted or obsolete; in order to restore functionality, you may need to download new ones. You should give it a try because malfunctioning or defective drivers might cause problems with your hardware.

Tame Your Mouse Again on Windows

Your mouse may be acting a little rebellious for a variety of reasons. But by the time you’ve navigated through the list, ideally, your cursor will have been calm and will no longer move on its own.

There are a few tactics and strategies you may take to restore your mouse to its original condition if you feel it requires a thorough cleaning. For example, isopropyl alcohol works well as a sanitizer and cleaning for a filthy mouse.