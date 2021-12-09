Motorola Edge X30 launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Under-screen camera

Today, Motorola officially launched the Motorola Edge X30 and Motorola Edge S30 smartphones. Both smartphones will be available for purchase before the end of the year. In addition, the company is already accepting pre-orders for the Moto Edge X30 and Edge S30, which will go on sale for the first time on December 15th at 10:00 a.m.

In terms of the device, the Motorola Edge X30 is the world’s first smartphone to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 CPU, while the Edge S30 comes with Snapdragon 888 SoC. As per reports, Antutu’s running score for the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 SOC topped 1.06 million. When compared to the previous generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 platform, CPU performance has grown by 20% and GPU performance has increased by 30%.

Motorola Edge X30

Motorola Edge X30 arrives with a 6.7-inch flexible OLED panel with high refresh rate of 144Hz and touch sampling rate of up to 576Hz. The device sports a 50MP wide, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP depth-of-field sensor at the rear. At the front, it is equipped with a 60MP camera.

The Moto Edge X30 to arrive with MYUI 3.0, which is based on the Android 12 operating system and brings a completely new UI visual experience. The Edge X30 features an integrated 5000mAh super-capacity battery and allows 68W rapid charging. Furthermore, Dolby surround sound twin speakers are added to the device.

In terms of pricing, Moto Edge X30 version priced at 3,199 yuan ($501), but there is a 200 yuan full-line reduction, lowering the introductory price to 2999 yuan ($470) with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It’s worth noting only the Motorola Edge X30 12GB + 256GB has the 60MP under-screen camera at the front.

Here are all of the pricing,

Moto Edge X30 8GB + 128GB version costs 3199 yuan.

Moto Edge X30 8GB + 256GB version costs 3399 yuan.

Moto Edge X30 12GB + 256GB version costs 3599 yuan.