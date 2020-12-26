most current race updates from Kempton

has come to be synonymous with this race. He’s been chatting to Marcus about that, and also taking a deep breath and pinning his colors to a single of the two faves.

“Clan Des Obeaux is coming in off quite practically a occupation most effective at Haydock,” Nicholls claimed. “Three miles and 1½ furlongs was generally going to be significantly ample and when it rained it didn’t assist. He bought around that immediately but which is him.

“A strongly-run race on a flat monitor fits him and, for whatever explanation, he does not like Cheltenham. There are horses like that. Silviniaco Conti was just the exact same. Kempton is the best track for him. That presents him an gain. He is in pole posture. He is the just one to conquer.

“Cyrname is a various horse this yr. Past year [when beaten 21 lengths into second by Clan Des Obeaux] he came in on the back of a really hard race with Altior and not a lot gap in between. He places a ton into his races and requires a great deal out of himself.

“This time he is thriving, total of enthusiasm. He will be a entirely different horse. He has experienced the excellent preparation.

“It’s two huge likelihood and the other two have to enhance. True Steel has to up his match and Frodon keeps his finest for Cheltenham. But they insert spice to the race.

“Deep down in my coronary heart, if Clan won, it would be awesome. For any horse to win three King Georges is amazing. It would be exclusive. I never favour either horse, I am just hoping to get both equally there at their very best, like we made use of to do with Denman and Kauto Star. And enable the finest horse earn on the day.”