“Mortal Kombat” Opening Scene Online

Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema have released the opening seven-minute sequence of the highly-anticipated “Mortal Kombat” movie online.

The scene, set in medieval Japan, sees Hiroyuki Sanada’s Scorpion and Joe Taslim’s Sub-Zero before they become their iconic characters and deals with the origin of their rivalry.

The film also stars Ludi Lin as Liu Kang; Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade; Josh Lawson as Kano; Tadanobu Asano as Raiden; Mehcad Brooks as Jackson ‘Jax’ Bridges; Chin Han as Shang Tsung; Max Huang as Kung Lao; Sisi Stringer as Mileena and Lewis Tan as the lead character Cole Young.

Simon McQuoid helms the film which opens in theaters and on HBO Max this Friday, April 23rd.