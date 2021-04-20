“Mortal Kombat” Opening Scene Online
Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema have released the opening seven-minute sequence of the highly-anticipated “Mortal Kombat” movie online.
The scene, set in medieval Japan, sees Hiroyuki Sanada’s Scorpion and Joe Taslim’s Sub-Zero before they become their iconic characters and deals with the origin of their rivalry.
The film also stars Ludi Lin as Liu Kang; Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade; Josh Lawson as Kano; Tadanobu Asano as Raiden; Mehcad Brooks as Jackson ‘Jax’ Bridges; Chin Han as Shang Tsung; Max Huang as Kung Lao; Sisi Stringer as Mileena and Lewis Tan as the lead character Cole Young.
Simon McQuoid helms the film which opens in theaters and on HBO Max this Friday, April 23rd.
Previous articleExhibitors Plan June ‘Cinema Week’ Event
Facebook Comments