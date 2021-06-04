Future of youngster Ilaix Moriba uncertain at Barcelona

News coming in from Barcelona as Board members prioritized La Masia product Ilaix Moriba, but his agent demands excess money.

Ronald Koeman introduced several new faces in the Barcelona squad this season; and made them frequent starter as well.

Along with Pedri, Oscar Mingueza, Ronald Araujo and Sergino Dest; La Masia graduate Ilaix Moriba also made quite a few appearances. And he shined as well. Blaugrana fans started noticing him on the field and earned a lot of importance as well.

Barcelona prioritized Ilaix Moriba

Joan Laporta has reportedly instructed Ronald Koeman, to work with more La Masia graduates. Because of the tough financial situation, Board wants to save money and use their own talents.

Reports suggest that Joan Laporta wants Ronald Koeman to prefer Ilaix Moriba over Georginio Wijnaldum next season. His arrival at the club can create a space crunch for young feet, who require more match experience.

Ilaix Moriba agents creating problems for Laporta

An agency named Rogon, who represents Ilaix Moriba started demanding more money for a contract extension. His current contract will expire in June 2022 and will make him available for free.

Hence, Barcelona has decided that if Ilaix Moriba doesn’t lower his demand, Barcelona might have to sell him this Summer.

Ilaix Moriba's renewal will be complicated. His new agency is asking for an unrealistic fee, and Barça have already informed them that they will not be willing to get to that figure.



The 18 years old talent has impressed a lot of clubs as well. He made 14 appearances for Barcelona senior team this season, and have scored 1 and assisted 3 goals.

With only 17% game time, he has impressed a lot of eyes. Is it too early for him to rise his demands?