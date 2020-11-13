More than 130 Secret Service Officers Possess Coronavirus or Are Quarantine Due to Trump's Campaign Travels

You’ll find far more than 130 Secret Service officers shielding President Donald Trump which have been recently purchased to isolate or quarantine, since they tested positive for coronavirus or had intimate contact with people infected, as shown by a report in the Washington Post on Friday (November 13).

The spread of this illness has &# 1 8220;constituting approximately 10 percentage of the bureau’s core safety group &# 1 8221; based on this report, also is connected to campaign that Trump held at fourteen days before the presidential elections, which he lost Joe Biden.

PHOTOS: Check out the hottest pics of all Donald Trump

The outbreak comes at precisely the exact same time as over 152,000 fresh instances of coronavirus were reported on Thursday (November 12) following weekly of record-setting spikes of this pandemic at the Untied States. Lots of Trump‘s effort allies along with White House officials also have tested positive following attending occasions in which several attendees didn’t wear masks, such as Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and advisor Corey Lewandowski.

White House spokesman Judd Deere stated the government takes”each situation seriously.” A spokeswoman for the Secret Service declined to comment to this Washington Post.

An agent came under fire lately for what he remarked Tiffany Trump‘s photograph.