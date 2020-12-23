More durable constraints loom as Tiers not ample to counter ‘worrying’ ranges of scenarios

Julian Ryall stories from Tokyo:

South Korea and Japan are imposing new limitations on travellers to and from Great Britain thanks to fears above the new pressure of the coronavirus.

South Korean wellbeing authorities declared Wednesday that all flights from the Uk have been halted right until December 31, whilst the embassy in London has halted the issuance of quarantine waivers.

Britons arriving in Korea from somewhere else will be expected to endure added quarantine actions at airports, with the heightened measures likely into effect immediately.

Japan declared that new border controls are remaining imposed on travellers arriving from Britain on Thursday, with all arrivals expected to just take a virus examination 72 several hours in advance of departing from the Uk and presenting the paperwork to clearly show that they are not contaminated on arrival in Japan.

“We have made a decision to swiftly just take motion to completely protect against the distribute of the virus inside of Japan and make individuals come to feel safe”, Katsunobu Kato, the main cupboard secretary, explained at a push meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday.

Japan has shut its borders to virtually all arrivals, with only Japanese nationals returning house, foreign nationals with long term resident position and a confined selection of enterprise travellers permitted to enter the country. No holidaymakers are being permitted to enter the region.

Wellness authorities have said that no situations of the new pressure of the virus have been detected in both Japan or South Korea.