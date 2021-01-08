Moonpig eyes £1bn inventory trade listing as buyers flock online for greeting cards in lockdown

nline greeting playing cards retailer Moonpig Group, a lockdown ‘winner’, is comprehended to be seeking at a stock current market listing.

The personalised greeting cards and presents enterprise, which was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Farringdon, is among the companies that observed need heighten final year while high road outlets had to close at numerous details for Covid-19 lockdowns.

Moonpig’s homeowners are probably to announce in the following fortnight that the enterprise will go after an original general public supplying in London, in accordance to Sky News. The report said the listing would value the firm at extra than £1 billion.

Citi and JP Morgan are top the listing.

Moonpig, which is chaired by former WH Smith chief govt Kate Swann, declined to comment.

The update arrives all-around three months following it was documented the organization was in talks with investment banking companies about possibilities that integrated a general public listing.

The firm, which is owned by Exponent Non-public Equity, gained scores of new customers immediately after the very first lockdown.

Extra than 100,000 dads received a lockdown-themed card, by using Moonpig, for Father’s Working day past calendar year.

The business is amid on-line retailers, this sort of as Asos and AO Earth, that have benefited for the duration of the pandemic as individuals shopped on the internet while non-vital suppliers were being purchased to temporarily close physical branches.