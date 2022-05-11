Moon Knight Art Leaks Amazing Deleted Scenes

In the creative process, ideas can change or be omitted from even completed projects. Filming and editing can often go on for days before it is discovered that a scene does not belong in the final product. Marvel Studios’ behind-the-scenes looks at their projects often reveal what could have been if only a few things had gone differently, like Moon Knight: At first, he was going it alone, but after meeting resentful partner caches, he realized just how much more potential he still had…

We finally have some concept art for the MCU’s Moon Knight series that gives us a better sense of what’s to come!

It was only revealed yesterday, but it appears that this new development will not disappoint fans. In our previous article on leaks about these characters from Marvel Studios’ upcoming TV series “Moon-Knights,” we had asked for more information about the design process of these characters.

Once again, it appears that Moon Knight is having an excellent time during filming. Oscar Isaac as Moon Knight recently leaked photos with the classic caption “Take me to your leader.” from an upcoming Disney+ episode.

According to a recent tweet, the MCU’s Moon Knight will be nothing like the comic book character’s most ardent fans expected. Even though he bears some resemblances in appearance to the comic book version, there is something unique about this version that makes me eager to learn more about it!

A Look at The Unused Scenes from Moon Knight

Several deleted scenes from the new Disney+ series Moon Knight were revealed by concept artist Jeffrey Read, who posted three designs on Deviant Art.

One depicts London’s streets being enveloped by an Egyptian pyramid, while lightning and a purple hue can be seen in the sky. The job was described as “heaps of fun” and Stefania Cella, the production designer, was praised for “[nailing] the design:]” by Read in the post’s caption.

A third depicted Moon Knight perched on a London rooftop in a Batman-esque pose. The artist praised Steven Grant’s English accent and Oscar Isaac’s English accent in this design while noting his efforts to “[squeeze] all the landmarks in.”

Exactly Who Is Jake Lockley? in The Words of Jake Lockley:

It is Jake Lockley’s character in the Moon Knight TV series that coexists with Marc Spector and Steven Grant. Both of them have no idea that Jake even exists. Prior to this introduction, we’ve already seen Jake in Episode 3 when Marc blacked out and woke up surrounded by dead bodies, and we’ll see him again in Episode 4. It’s possible Lockley was trying to escape that rattling sarcophagus we heard during Marc’s journey to the afterlife in episode 4; after all, Steven was imprisoned in one of those things. Lockley may have been in control of “Marc” when he confronted Harrow in the afterlife with a broken nose and tried to attack him. When Lockley’s allies turned on him, he regained command once more.

Lockley’s relationship with Khonshu is undeniable, but Marc and Steven’s ties to the moon god remain ambiguous. It’s possible that they still believe they’ve gotten rid of Khonshu because they haven’t met Lockley, the person they’ve yet to meet.

No, Jake Lockley Isn’t Featured in Any Comic Books.

There’s a character called Jake Lockley in the comics, but he isn’t exactly like this one. Just as the show transformed Steven Grant from a suave millionaire to a nerdy “gift shop,” it also amplifies Lockley’s persona.

Jake Lockley is a taxi driver in the comics. It’s done. Compared to the other personas, he isn’t any more violent. Team MoonKnight’s Lockley’s job is to stay close to the ground and collect information. Doug Moench and Bill Sienkiewicz collaborated on the Moon Knight comic book series in the 1980s, which featured several appearances by him.

Moon Knight’s Abilities Are What I’m Curious About.

Moon Knight, also known as the ‘Fist of Khonshu,’ has superhuman strength that fluctuates with the moon’s phases, with the full moon giving him the most power. Marc Spector’s mental illness has made it difficult to tell if Moon Knight’s powers are actually derived from Khonshu or are simply a delusion disguised as super strength.

With the help of the “voice of Khonshu,” he has also been able to hypnotize people and communicate with the spirit world, even guiding Black Panther through the Wakandan underworld.

In the absence of Khonshu, Moon Knight’s patron deity, Spector relies on a wide range of weapons, including a magic ankh that senses danger, crescent-shaped throwing projectiles, smoke bombs, gliders, vehicles, and even his own adamantium battle suit, which he wears in combat (always in white so, as Spector says, the bad guys see him coming).

When Moon Knight recently underwent a massive power upgrade, he even briefly possessed the Phoenix Force, a cosmic entity of death and rebirth that is usually associated with the mutants of X-Men. However, he later relinquished this power and hosted a tournament to select a new host in Avengers: Enter the Phoenix.