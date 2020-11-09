Mo’Nique Shows Away Beyonce’s Ivy Park Line: Why You Were That!

Mo’Nique Reveals Away Beyonce’s Ivy Park Line: You Were That!

Beyonce’s brand new line of Ivy Park is currently making its rounds, also comedienne and actress Mo’Nique revealed marching off Monday (Nov. 9th).

Beyonce delivered Mo’Nique a number of the newest equipment and Mo’Nique was impressed the singer and entertainer considered full-figured girls when producing the product.

She mimicked numerous appearances in a brand new video and also wrote the caption:

“BEYONCÉ YOU DID THAT…Hey my lovely PLUS/FULL SISTERS. Our sister Beyonce? Was considerate & considerate once she did US. Offering you @beyonce p.s. @dwightholtjr my baby, you’re so particular and an extraordinary young man. Your final introduction was AMAZING.”

Many fans shot to Twitter and celebrated by Mo’Nique as a few remembered her epic Beyonce regular throughout the 2004 BET awards.

Beyoncé must provide Mo’Nique a project. If everyone can find this train back to the trail, it is her. pic.twitter.com/dvV1Cyu5OT

