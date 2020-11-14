Moniece Slaughter Slams Remedy Of Dark Reality Television Stars

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood celebrity Moniece Slaughter has slammed the treatment for Dark reality tv stars in contrast to white reality television stars.

“We were not Kris Jenner. I had been… flat out I am gonna f*cking state it. We were not Kris Jenner. We are not being handled by Kris Jenners. We do not have, you understand, a collective of folks that are like’We understand your value, we are gont fight to your value, and we are not gonna allow you to do anything that’s below what you are value’,” she informed TheJasmineBRAND.

MONIECE SLAUGHTER BLEACHES SKIN? )

She continued:”And therefore we do not get treated exactly the same. We do not get paid exactly the exact same and we do not have possession. So we’re a slave to the device and it is offered to you personally and once you get inside you did not possess Kris Jenner representation so you have stuck in a poor thing.”

Seconds ago, Moniece declared that she’d be walking away in the VH1 series, accusing manufacturers of unethical editing.