Moniece Slaughter Denies Speculation She’s Bleaches Her Skin Care: Never Once In My Life

Moniece Slaughter Denies Speculation She's Bleaches Her Skin

Former”Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” celebrity Moniece Slaughter chose to Instagram reside to put the record right amid claims she kissed her skin.

She explained while she had been encouraging a skin care product:

“I do not understand where everyone gets away accusing me of shaving my skin… We are gonna unpack this…”

She moved on to tackle critics who pointed out that she had been encouraging a brightening merchandise.

“I found someone state bleaching… That isn’t for whitening. I want you guys to have a fantastic grip on the distinction between exfoliating and brightening vs waxing. Bleaching doesn’t brighten. Bleaching deplinishes, bleaching prevents discoloration, whitening takes off stains, color, that is what bleaching really does.”

Moniece Slaughter added that the merchandise she is using is not for whitening since there are not any chemicals inside.

She responded to a couple of opinions from societal networking users who accused her of shaving her skin too.

On Monday (Nov. 2nd), Moniece Slaughter shared a set of photographs to say her case and inserted the caption:

“Just awakened. Have not even washed my head

ZERO filter of ANY type.

1st pic: my torso which receives ZERO sun. In comparison to my arms handson. My torso would be MY WINTER COLOR PERIOD GET OVER IT!! So I will whiten my head but not my brow. I will bleach my head but not my torso, arms, arms, legs, feet?”

