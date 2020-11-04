Moniece Slaughter Denies Bleaching Her Skin Care

Entertainment

November 4, 2020
1 Min Read
Moniece Slaughter has denied bleaching her skin despite appearing many colors lighter than she’d formerly.

“I really don’t understand where everyone gets away accusing me of shaving my skin… We are gonna revamp this…” she explained on Instagram.

Moniece reacted to claims she had been encouraging a whitening lotion — she states it wasn’t bleach. Fans were swift to point out it had been a”brightening” merchandise.

“I watched someone state bleaching… That isn’t for whitening. I want you guys to find a fantastic grip on the distinction between exfoliating and brightening vs waxing. Bleaching doesn’t brighten. Bleaching deplinishes, bleaching prevents discoloration, whitening takes off stains, color, that is what bleaching really does.”

Moniece subsequently shared an image on Instagram of her revealing her normal skin colour. 

“Just awakened. Have not even washed my head. ZERO filter of ANY type,” she wrote. “My chest which receives ZERO sun. In contrast to my arms handson. My torso will be MY WINTER COLOR PERIOD GET OVER IT!!”

