Moniece Slaughter claims Shaq Dumped Her Because She’Agree Too Much Questions’

October 30, 2020
Moniece Slaughter Says Shaq Dumped Her Because She 'Asked Too Many Questions'

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood celebrity is speaking out of her prior connection with basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal — she states that he stopped it since she talked a lot.

“He broke it off because I had been asking a lot of questions,” she explained through an Instagram Live meeting using Domenick Nati.

“He does not need to get questioned. He doesn’t like to get cornered. And I am the kind where I am like,’I do not provide a f*ck that you are. If I am worried, I’m likely to voice this issue, you are likely to reply. The customer’s always perfect. You have been falling off *ck? This makes me the client. I am the receiving party. I am always right,” she continued.

She states they’re still buddies.

“We are still great friends. We have not spoken in a moment only with everything that is happening in the world… however I do understand that if I really, really wanted him, he would be … I believe he and I can also be far better off as friends”

