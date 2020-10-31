Moniece Out Of Love & Hip Hop Explains Why Shaq’DUMPED’ Her!! (Was He Wrong?)

Moniece Slaughter of Love & Hip Hop spilled tea for her connection with former NBA great Shaquille O’neal, also in accordance with her Shaq”dropped” her!

In a meeting with Domenick Nati about The Domenick Nati Radio Show, Moniece advised the sponsor that the group dated temporarily from 2011 into 2012, but she supposed adultery on Shaq’s part.

Moniece claims that she heard about Shaq’s adultery or contemplated the possibility he might be unfaithful after studying rumors on line – but if she tried talking it with Shaq to find some penetration, he stopped her.

She advised Nati,”he broke it off because I had been asking a lot of questions. He does not wish to get questioned. He doesn’t like to get cornered. And I am the kind where I am like,’I do not offer a f*ck that you are. If I am worried, I’m likely to voice this problem, you are likely to answer this”

Moniece, that has dated several actors, such as Ray J along with her baby dad Lil Fizz, proceeded to affirm that she and Shaq remain on great terms and are much better as friends.