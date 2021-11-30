Created by Alex Pina, Money Heist is Netflix’s one of the biggest original shows that have ever appeared on the screen. It is a Spanish thriller drama which is currently in its 5th season. The first five episodes of this season concluded it’s the first half and now we are ready to enter the remaining half of the season.

Many moving elements are occurring simultaneously in the show. We have seen lots of twists and turns and part 2 will probably bring about the same. Many are saying that this might be the last time we will be saying Money Heist on the platform, so they can’t wait for enough for its release. Let’s take a look into Money Heist season 5 volume 2 and what to expect from it.

Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2: What can Happen in the final installment of Robbery?

Money Heist Plot

The show Money Heist involves a group of a thief who teams up together to perform a robbery on a printing press as their first mission. Their team is led by an intelligent man known as Professor. He plans everything for the team and works from the shadows.

Other members of the team include Tokyo, Lisbon, Berlin, Nairobi, Rio, etc who all go by the name of various cities. They plan very articulately and often deal with the police of the highest level. In their first exploit in the Robbery, a few members of the team end up dying. But they achieve the goal.

Their next target involves a large bank but the purpose of this robbery is to free one of their friends who has been taken into custody by the police. It starts in 3rd season and it’s still taking place. Professor often finds himself in irreparable circumstances. Furthermore, he has to make some tough calls as he tries to devise the best strategy to save his team.

The stakes this time are pretty high and the smallest of errors will cost them their lives. Few of their team members have already suffered death with their dreams crushed. So it’s up to Professor and the remaining people to make the best out of the situation and make their escape from this horror.

Money Heist Season 5 Volume 1 Recap

In Money Heist season 5 volume 1 recap, we learn about the origins of Tokyo and how she came in contact with the Professor. The Sagasta’s team is on the move and their target is Tokyo. Stockholm provides the treatment of Helsinki and asks others to escape the lift.

Denver and Rio have a plan to rescue Tokyo from the grasps of Sagasta’s team. However, Tokyo knows that only one of them could survive. She decides to sacrifice herself as Sagasta’s team shoots her down. But before going down, she blows them all up using the grenade.

Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 What to Expect?

The world’s largest robbery is coming to an end and that’s what you can expect from the final installment of Money Heist. Tokyo is dead, Nairobi is dead, now there are very few surviving members and if things don’t go their way, they could die as well.

Professor is in the worst situation and now he will have to expose himself to the world. The only way to save himself and his crew is to enter the Bank of Spain and do something. There’s also the situation with the other characters like Lisbon, Helsinki, and Rio that will need some resolution. They won’t let Tokyo’s sacrifice go in vain.

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol. 2 Official Traile

With the direction in which the story is heading, it is safe to assume that there will be more casualties in the last part. Anything is possible and that includes the death of the professor as well. It’s just speculation at this point, but he may very well drop dead in Money Heist season 5 Volume 2.

What are your expectations from Money Heist season 5 volume 2? Share your thoughts with us in the comments. For more television updates, make sure to follow us on social media.