La casa de papel, also known as Money Heist will return for the very last time on the screens as the 2nd part of its final season will surface on Netflix soon. The creation of Alex Pina, Money Heist has enjoyed significant success throughout its run, however, now is the down to bring down the curtains.

The plot is in its last stages and the stakes are higher than ever. Professor is in a grave situation where he has to make a firm decision. If things go wrong, the members of the team won’t survive. It is the final chapter and final robbery of their life and its success pretty much hinges on him.

Let’s discuss Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 characters and their role play.

Professor

The man, the myth, the legend! Professor is the architect of everything that goes inside and outside of the robbery. He is also the main protagonist of the series who plans out everything their team does. Whether it is breaking into a small note printing company or hijacking the country’s biggest bank, he has done it all.

However, this time professor is in a dangerous situation. Everyone around him is falling one after another and as a leader, it’s his job to ensure that rest of the members survive. The trailer showed us that he will uncover his mask for the first time in front of the world. Will he be able to do the job? We will find out soon in Money Heist Season 5 Part 2.

Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 Cast

Lisbon

Lisbon has had a tough ride in the show. First, she was the antagonist of the first robbery committed by Professor and his team. After failing in her task, she resigned and became the lover of Professor. Later on, they joined their hands together and she permanently became part of their team.

Lisbon is in pretty much the same situation as her lover. She also saw her friends dying right in front of her eyes but she knows that she has to move on. Few upcoming segments are going to be harsh where she will have to make some jarring decisions.

Rio

The youngest of the crew, Rio is a hacker and a pivotal member of the team who looks after cyber concerns. He fell in love with Tokyo, however, life wasn’t easy for him. Rio got caught by the police and had to undergo severe torture.

Not only that but her girlfriend too got shot by several bullets. Having lost his love life, he is in a dilemma whether to continue the mission or not. But he understands Tokyo’s sacrifice and would want to respect her wishes. Rio will make a final move to get out of the bank.

Denver

One of the OG members of the team, Denver is the son of late Moscow. Though, not as mentally capable as others, he is a good person at heart who cares about his friends. In the first robbery, he came across Stockholm and fell in love with her.

They both decided to get together as Stockholm left Arturo. Later in the second robbery, they’re once again together but circumstances aren’t favorable to them. Denver must make a tough choice now as many of his crew members are dead.

Which one is your favorite character from Money Heist Season 5 Part 2? What can Happen in the final installment of Robbery? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.