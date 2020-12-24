Moises Caicedo battle with Utd, Marcos Alonso to Atletico loan, Haaland hottest

ATLETICO ‘EYE ALONSO’

Chelsea outcast Marcos Alonso is being linked with LaLiga leaders Atletico Madrid

The Spain still left-back again still left-again, 29, has endured from Ben Chillwell’s £50million arrival from leicester.  

Alonso has created a paltry three appearances in all competitions this campaign, all of which have occur in the Premier League.

The Spaniard – who joined the west Londoners from Fiorentina in the summer time of 2016 – has been absent from Chelsea’s previous 11 league matchday squads.

And Spanish Tv show El Chiringuito claims the La Liga leaders are set to desk a personal loan bid for the 29-yr-outdated.

They also condition the Madrid club is inclined to spend 50 for every cent of Alonso’s £100,000-a-week wages.

Atletico will reportedly have to struggle Inter Milan for Alonso’s companies as former Blues manager Antonio Conte is mentioned to be keen on re-signing the total-again.

