Model Leomie Anderson Claims She Is The 1st Dark Victoria’s Secret Model Although Tyra Banks Signed In 1997, Afterwards Clarifies

Model Leomie Anderson Claims She Is The 1st Black Victoria’s Secret Model Although Tyra Banks Signed In 1997, Afterwards Clarifies

Iconic version Tyra Banks was left from their dialogue within Victoria’s Secret’s very first Black Angel.

At a recent meeting, designer and model Leomie Anderson, who walked into her very first Victoria’s secret fashion show in 2015 prior to signing a contract this past year, talked out about becoming exactly what she’s described as the newest first black version.

She explained:

“I really feel as 2020, or even at 2019 once I received my contractand I feel as if there is a whole lot of businesses which shouldn’t nevertheless be observing their initial black something.

But in the exact same token, when it needs to be somebody, I am happy that it was me and I will be sure I use my own place to only be all that I wished to observe if I was growing up as a young black woman.”

Leomie Anderson explains her feelings about becoming the very first Black Victoria Secret Angel and stated:

“This had been an wonderful stage in my profession to have the ability to mention that I would grow to be an Angel, it is something which many of women, well most versions, actually look at it like a tool that’s merely the pinnacle of your profession. Who makes to receive paid to drift around in their panties? That is pretty incredible!”

[email protected]_Anderson discusses become the first black woman to ever become a Victoria’s Secret angel?

Cc: @YinkaBokinni pic.twitter.com/P3VmReR40J

— Capital XTRA (@CapitalXTRA) October 29, 2020

Nevertheless, Tyra Banks has been tagged the very first Black version to have a contract when she signed up back 1997. She told the story of how she won on the iconic name and stated her first experience with the newest was not the ideal.

“I had been sent home the very first day since the hairdresser did not understand exactly what to do with my African American hair, which it seemed mad.”

She persuaded them to offer her a second chance and additional:

“I’d my hairdresser return to my flat at Union Square and bathe, blow-dry, and also flat-iron my own hair’, she continued,’then I wrapped it and then put a scarf until the following day, once I had been on my way into Victoria’s Secret and then stepped from a taxi and whooshed off it off my mind, walked in, got my cosmetics, did not allow the hair individuals touch me, moved into the restroom, redid my head, wear additional lip gloss, then walked that place.”

She included:

“I am the first black woman on the cover of the catalog. I am the first black girl to have a contract, to be an Angel, to put on a Fantasy Bra–each one these various things, since I stopped quietly suffering.”

Leomie Anderson explained her remark on Twitter and stated she had been speaking to the U.K., however, insisted that she is the very first dark-skinned version to signal with Victoria’s Secret.