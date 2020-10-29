Model Jessica Hart Gets Engaged to Boyfriend James Kirkham in Their Baby Shower!

Jessica Hart is with a baby and receiving married!

The 34-year old Victoria’s Secret model occurred for her Instagram on Tuesday (October 27) to show that boy James Kirkham suggested to her in their baby shower.

What a day ! My lovely sister drove me a baby shower in the weekend along with my very best FRIEND, infant dad and the both beautiful @jameskirkham arrived along with PROPOSED to me personally in front of my pals,” Jessica composed along with different photographs from shower/proposal in the beach in Malibu.

“It had been so special! We are on cloud 9 around here,” Jessica continuing. “I was actually blown off and super amazed. I had NO idea. Thanks to you all who were there and also made it special. I adore you ❤️ (I mentioned YES)”

Jessica first announced last month she and the former NASCAR driver are expecting a baby girl. This is going to be the first child for the couple, while James is daddy to 6-year-old daughter Wren.

Congrats Jessica and James! )

Click inside to view photographs from the suggestion…