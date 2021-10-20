One of the most popular anime of the last decade, Mob Psycho 100 will return to the screens as its 3rd season will resume the exploits of the protagonist Mob. Even though some fans were arguing that the source material isn’t sufficient to cover another season, Studio Bones still decided to go with another season.

Based on the webcomic of the same name and written by ONE, Mob Psycho 100 has garnered one of the largest fan following among the anime, rivaling big names. Many believe that this will be the final saga of Mob Psycho and are looking forward to watching it. Let’s talk about Mob Psycho 100 season 3 and everything we know about it so far.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Announced: Release Date Spoilers and More

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Announced – What Happened Last Time?

In the previous season of Mob Psycho 100, we saw the conclusion to Toichiro’s saga. He was dubbed as the biggest thorn in the path of the protagonist, but Mob took care of him in the previous installment. Furthermore, Toichiro went through some soul searching and finally came to terms with himself.

Their battle was ecstatic and Bones studio did an overwhelmingly amazing job in producing it, gathering the praises from fans and critics alike. While Mob achieved a victory, it wasn’t an easy battle since Toihiro was posing danger to the entire city.

However, as you know Mob was able to absorb all of the energy and save the city from the brink of extinction. As a result, the seed inside of his pocket turned into a giant tree encompassing the entire city which made for a pretty amusing scenario.

Mob Psycho 100 – What to Expect?

If we go by the source material, we may see the adaptation of the Divine Tree arc and the subsequent arcs in season 3. There’s very little stuff left in the webcomic so it will be interesting to see which direction the studio takes.

We believe that they will introduce some non-canon stuff in the story. If not, then they will just try to stretch whatever is left in the manga. In season 3, Mob will finally learn that Regan doesn’t have any psychic powers and he was just pretending it.

However, he will come to accept himself for what he is as per his teacher’s advice. Even though his long-time crush will reject his proposal, he will atleast come to terms with himself. Mob will realize that no matter how different you are, you can be what you want to be (yes, I took that from the opening).

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 – Where to Watch?

Like previous seasons, Mob Psycho 100 will be available for online streaming outside Asia on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Netflix may also consider streaming rights in the next season.

Mob Psycho Season 3 Release Date

From the news we’ve received, they’ve only said that the next season is in production. Going by assumption, it is possible that the next season will begin at the start of next year. Hopefully, we will get the announcement of the next season’s release date soon.

What are you looking forward to in Mob Psycho 100?