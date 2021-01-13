Moaning France complain that the EU is continue to using English irrespective of Brexit

MOANING France has complained the EU continue to takes advantage of English despite Brexit.

French minister Clement Beaune explained Brussels must phase it out of every day use in favour of French.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivered most of her flagship State of the Union speech in English and just a minor in French.

But Mr Beaune insisted that it was now time for EU international locations to “re-accustom ourselves to speaking our individual languages”.

He stated: “It would be even significantly less comprehensible following Brexit that we all function in an approximate English.”

Paris has branded the use of English in most Commission communiques an “obstacle to knowing” of the EU.

Brussels has 23 formal languages but takes advantage of only English, French and German for daily get the job done.

Of those people English is by far the most commonly spoken, and is the finest recognized overseas tongue in all but 5 European countries.

Former EU boss Jean-Claude Juncker frequently complained about the normal use of our language and preferred to talk his indigenous French.

But Mrs von der Leyen, who examined in London, has switched back to a strong reliance on English since getting over from him previous January.

