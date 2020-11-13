MO3’s Label Issues Statement About His Death

The tag Boosie Badazz affiliate, Mo3, has recently issued an announcement about the departure of this Dallas rapper.

“EMPIRE has dropped a part of our household now — Dallas’ very own MO3,” the statement begins.

“We discuss this dreadful loss with MO3’s relatives, fans and team. His infectious nature and amazing talent attracted pleasure and treatment into his legions of followers throughout the nation. We can just ope to keep his heritage and push ahead with exactly the identical energy which MO3 shared with all the entire world. Love Live MO3.”

BOOSIE EXPLAINS HOW HIS SONS LOST THEIR VIRGINITY

Mo3 was murdered Midday on Dallas’s northbound Interstate 35, as stated by the Dallas Police Department.

They told USA TODAY that the shooting defendant was a grownup Black man. The guy ceased his black sedan before departing the car and walking outside Mo3 using a firearm. Mo3 had exited his stationary car and started running southbound on the street.

A defendant hasn’t yet been detained for murder. Authorities are now investigating the crime.