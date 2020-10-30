MLB’s Yasiel Puig Sued For Sexual Battery!!

MLB free agent Yasiel Puig sued for sexual activity life.

Based on records obtained by TMZ, the girl stated that Puig attacked her in Staples Center in Los Angeles on Oct. 31, 2018.

The girl asserts that”she had been pressured to a toilet and Yasiel Puig caught in her wanting to take off her clothes, touched on her sexual organs in this battle, and trapped her with 1 arm and then used his alternative to stroke his penis, exposing her and finally ejaculating.”

She moved to work with the restroom and claims that she had no intention of having sexual intercourse with him.

She’s looking for”sexual battery, assault, intentional infliction of mental distress, negligence and false imprisonment.”

Puig has been a part of the Los Angeles Dodgers out of 2013 into 2018.

He performed Cleveland along with the Cincinnati Reds at the 2019 year but hasn’t signed by a team that season after testing positive for COVID-19 during the summertime.