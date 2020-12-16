MLB Ultimately Elevates ‘Negro Leagues’ to ‘Major League’ Position, ‘Long Overdue’

Breaking News

Took extensive more than enough … but Key League Baseball will last but not least acknowledge the Negro Leagues as a section of the Important Leagues.

MLB Commish Rob Manfred reported the move will accurate a “longtime oversight in the game’s history.”

So, what does the distinction suggest? A whole lot, in fact.

Just about every solitary a person of the 3,400 gamers who competed in the Negro Leagues from 1920 to 1948 will now be acknowledged by MLB as Big League ballplayers.

“Appropriately, the statistics and information of these gamers will grow to be a portion of Main League Baseball’s heritage,” MLB announced.

It’s a big deal … some of the finest players of all-time had been relegated to the Negro Leagues mainly because of baseball’s racist policy versus Black gamers.

Of course, Jackie Robinson last but not least broke MLB’s colour barrier in 1947 … and many gamers adopted shortly following including Larry Doby, Roy Campanella, Satchel Paige, Willie Mays and a lot more.

“All of us who enjoy baseball have long regarded that the Negro Leagues manufactured several of our game’s most effective gamers, innovations and triumphs towards a backdrop of injustice,” Manfred mentioned.

“We are now grateful to depend the gamers of the Negro Leagues in which they belong: as Major Leaguers inside the formal historical history.”

MLB honored the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues on August 16, 2020 — with all MLB players, administrators, coaches and umpires sporting a symbolic Negro Leagues 100th Anniversary emblem patch in the course of that day’s online games.