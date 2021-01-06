Missy Elliott reveals legitimate which means guiding Tweet’s ‘Oops Oh My’

Missy Elliott has debunked a longstanding fantasy about Tweet’s 2002 strike ‘Oops (Oh My)’, by revealing that it was in no way about masturbation.

Tweet’s collaboration with Elliott was co-written by the rap icon and highlighted lyrics that have been widely interpreted to be a considerably less than delicate reference to masturbation, like: “Mmm, I was wanting so fantastic, I could not reject myself / I was experience so very good, I had to touch myself.”

Having said that, Elliott has now dismissed the perception just after a enthusiast tweeted a clip of the music video clip along with the caption: “Tweet explained masturbation but make it a bop.”

#Funfact this tune was by no means bout Masturbation it was usually about her appreciating her Dark Pores and skin (Self Appreciate)when she appeared in the mirror🙂 it was the listeners that assumed it was about intercourse & just ran with it… & we just enable the consumers intellect create what they wanted🙌🏾 https://t.co/Vd9NHfuzJR

— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 5, 2021

Clarifying the fact, Missy reported: “#Funfact this song was by no means bout Masturbation it was normally about her appreciating her Dim Skin (Self Like)when she seemed in the mirror it was the listeners that considered it was about intercourse & just ran with it… & we just allow the consumers thoughts build what they wished.”

Even though followers had been understandably astonished, other lyrics on the keep track of incorporate “I was eyeing my thighs, butter pecan brown“, which back up Elliott’s new choose.

https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=P5rqNyulfsQ

Responding to the new revelation, a single fan wrote: “Ms. Elliott? MISSY!! Reduce out all this fibbin.You know good’n hell well… So, now ‘One Moment Man’ was about a dude functioning a foot race??”

She responded: “Lol! Nah that track meant what it mentioned.”

Previous yr, Elliott teamed up with Dua Lipa and Madonna on a remix of Lipa’s ‘Levitating’.