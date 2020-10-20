Missouri city eliminates disputed Confederate general mark

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The City Council at Missouri’s capital city has authorized eliminating a Civil War marker devoted to a general amid a dispute regarding the truth of its description.

Jefferson City Council members voted 8-2 Monday to take out the mark specializing in Confederate Gen. Sterling Price. The mark said Price meant to assault Jefferson City on Oct. 7, 1864, however, decided against the strategy and also spared the town, The New Jefferson City News-Tribune reported.

Critics contested this version of events, stating no historic records encourage it. They also noted that the mark was committed in 1933 with a chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which had links to the Ku Klux Klan.

City employees moved the mark on Tuesday, Jefferson City Operations Division Director Britt Smith explained. It’ll be held in storage before a choice is made in its own future.

“We believed it better to act fast because there really was some activities around the rock which might have been someone hoping to eliminate a part of this plaque, therefore we believed it was better to have it taken care of,” Smith explained.

Council member Ron Fitzwater had suggested that the markers remain in position but with added context included. The authorities rejected that proposition on Monday.

Fitzwater said Monday that he doesn’t encourage that the United Daughters of the Confederacy but keeping the mark and incorporating additional circumstance could be a compromise.

“I feel this change gives us an chance to bring some healing to the area, enable us to tackle this very significant problem, place some schooling out and walk away feeling we have had an effect on this crucial problem,” Fitzwater said.

Councilman Jon Hensley reported the mark was set with the goal of becoming misleading about background. In addition, he argued that the council required to hear individuals that are offended by the mark’s ties to the Confederacy, particularly the town’s Black inhabitants.

“You’ve got this attachment to confessed propaganda in historic clothes, then you have people telling us concerning deeply rooted, generations-long harm that — because youth to them — that mark has symbolized,” Hensley said. “I just do not know how you’re able to set those things in an equal footing”