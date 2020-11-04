Mississippi Man,” 99, Created To some Louisiana Sharecropper Casts His Vote | National News

A Mississippi Black guy, that was born to a farm 99 years back, managed to cast his ballot this election.

Based on CNN, Robert H. Smith Sr. was born May 9, respectively 1921, the son of a sharecropper in Rayville, Louisiana. Smith served in the Army during World War II and has been a college professor in several HBCUs.

Smith stood according to Jackson, Mississippi to fall his ballot on October 24. ABC News reports he stood in line when sporting his face mask along with a”I Voted” sticker.

“I recall when I could not vote,” Smith told the system.

Smith claims he was not permitted to enroll to vote in Louisiana if he flipped 21 at 1942. He managed to throw his first ballot at 1946 after he returned from World War II.

Smith would later make his bachelor’s degree from Southern University (currently Southern University and also A&M College) at Baton Rouge, along with his master’s degree in the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign. Subsequently, Smith was hired as a professor in Florida A&M University at Tallahassee and worked tirelessly for 20 years.

“I lived through the entire procedure for obtaining the ballot, therefore having the ability to engage was gratifying for me personally,” Smith told CNN. “It was really gratifying to see a lot of people to vote out. And also to be part of the excitement which has been going on about me.”