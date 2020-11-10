Misha Collins Confirms’Destiel’ is Canon, states Castiel Produced a’Homosexual Annals of Love’

Misha Collins is opening up on his closing picture on Supernatural, where his personality Castiel declared his love Jensen Ackles‘ personality Dean and died seconds later.

Fans have been debating in case the”Destiel” minute is known as canon, meaning that it actually occurred in the fictional world of the narrative, unlike fan fiction.

Well, today Misha is verifying that moment was really canon!

Throughout a Zoom phone that weekend, Misha discussed the spectacle. He explained,”Castiel informs Dean he enjoys him like essentially makes Destiel canon. Fans are sort of freaking out more than that. And to complicate things, he dies shortly then. So Castiel creates this gay announcement of love, that is astonishing that happens, then he dies shortly later, which turns right into a classic Hollywood trope of kill on the gays. We provide and we remove.”

To find out about why Castiel needed to perish after confessing his romance, have a look at our spoilers article for the incident.

Misha formerly reacted to his personality’s tragic end within an post-episode interview.