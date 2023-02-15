Mischa Barton: When I Was 19 Years Old, I Was Told to “Sleep With” Leonardo Di Caprio!

Mischa Barton has said that when she was 19 years old, she was instructed to have sexual relations with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Following recent sightings of DiCaprio with model Eden Polani, 19, the “O.C.” star recalled in a 2005 interview how her then-publicist had persuaded her to bed the famed playboy, then 30.

Barton, now 37, told Harper’s & Queen, now Harper’s Bazaar, that her representative encouraged her to “go and sleep with that man” after they spotted Leonardo DiCaprio during a picture shoot in Malibu, California.

More importantly, the “Sixth Sense” star said she was told to lie “for the sake of [her] career.”

Barton stated to the magazine, “Isn’t Leo, like 30 or something?” after stating that she was not interested in dating guys over the age of 30.

The “Titanic” star has recently returned to the dating scene after a five-year hiatus due to his breakup with supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

Reps for DiCaprio and Barton have been sought by Page Six for comment.

Since DiCaprio, now 48, has been criticized for being spotted with Polani at a Grammys ceremony, the decades-old interview has resurfaced online this week.

Polani was photographed with the Hollywood hottie at Ebony Riley’s EP release party earlier this month, but she has since deleted her Instagram account.

They were sighted together, but a source close to DiCaprio (who has been mocked for only dating women under the age of 25) told Page Six that they are not dating.

This has absolutely no basis in reality. The insider said, “He sat next to [Polani] at a music party alongside many other people.” That’s just ridiculous. Of course, Leo isn’t dating everyone in this room at once.

After his breakup with Camila Morrone last summer, after four years of dating, DiCaprio had been surrounded by a swarm of models, including Polani.

To celebrate the arrival of 2023, DiCaprio celebrated on a yacht in St. Barts with Victoria Lamas, a 23-year-old model, and their friends Drake and Tobey Maguire.

The Oscar winner was linked to Gigi Hadid last year when the two were spotted together in New York City, sparking romance suspicions.

The two, who have known each other for some time, were first seen together at Art Basel in Miami in 2019 with a group that also included Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner.