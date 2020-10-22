Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan Mcloughin Bares His Six-Pack Abs in Her’Deciding’ Video — See!

Miranda Lambert includes a brand new music video out!

The 36-year old country singer introduced the video for the song “Settling Down” — along with also her spouse Brendan Mcloughlin looks inside.

At 1 scene, Brendan moves shirtless baring his ripped abs while sleeping Miranda inside their own kitchen.

“I have never had a movie in 18 years at the industry using a love attention, so it is rather funny that my husband is my initial one. I am like,’you are cute, you are here, and you are complimentary,”’ Miranda shared in a meeting with New York’s Nation 94.7 concerning the movie.

“It had been interesting,” Miranda added. “[Brendan] did such a fantastic job… and also our small pet is inside, and also our ponies. It is in my magical-happy place away an hour from Nashville.”

Miranda and Brendan wed in February 2019 following a couple of months of dating. Figure out just how they met!