Mino Raiola slams ‘fake news’ above Gentleman Utd transfer concentrate on Erling Haaland

Mino Raiola has emphatically denied there is an settlement in place for Erling Haaland to sign up for Barcelona ought to Emili Rousaud gain the impending presidential elections.

The prolific Norwegian striker’s long term is the make a difference of rising speculation with the Borussia Dortmund star coveted by a quantity of European football’s most prestigious clubs.

Soon after impressing in the Champions League with RB Salzburg, Haaland had been on the verge of becoming a member of Manchester United very last January and reuniting with his previous mentor at Molde, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The 20-12 months-previous, on the other hand, experienced a late modify of heart and has considering that cemented his reputation as one particular of world’s football’s most prolific forwards and, even with Dortmund’s struggles this year, he has scored 17 goals in 14 game titles.

Haaland has a launch clause in his Dortmund agreement of £65million which will come into influence from June 2022 – with the German side unwilling to market prior to then – but a transfer this coming summer time is seeking more and more most likely, whilst a shift to Barcelona is far from a formality at this stage.

As documented by AS, Josep Maria Minguella declared the Norwegian would shift to the Nou Camp if Rousaud can take the helm at Barcelona.

He claimed: ‘We know all the problems and if we earn, the subsequent day I will phone Mino Raiola and we will accept these ailments. I have previously encouraged him of that.

‘We have a planet-course sporting activities job that is not demonstrating just now, but Emili Rousaud has a approach that will turn this unfortunate circumstance (at Barcelona) all over.’

Nonetheless, Raiola was swift to respond to the promises and claimed that he hardly ever spoke to Rousaud in advance of the election.

He explained to Activity1: ‘Fake information! I’ve never talked to any presidential candidate of Barcelona pertaining to Haaland and I will not do. If there will be a new president elected in January, he can phone me’.

