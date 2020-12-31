Minimal Combine star Perrie Edwards teases secret challenge

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards has teased a new venture for 2021.

he pop star, 27, changed her Instagram bio to consist of a url to a web site known as Disora, which urged admirers to signal up for “exclusive updates”.

A message on the web-site promised far more details was “Coming soon… 2021”.

When Edwards failed to provide any more info about the job, admirers speculated that it could be an outlet for solo songs or a manner line.

Edwards, who in 2019 turned the confront of Italian shoe manufacturer Superga, is not the only member of Very little Combine to have declared solo plans.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is building a documentary for BBC 3 about her activities of racism and colourism.

Titled Leigh-Anne: Colourism & Race, it will also see the 29-yr-outdated singer examine wider race problems.

And Jade Thirlwall, 28, is reportedly becoming lined up for further presenting roles soon after showing as a visitor decide on RuPaul’s Drag Race United kingdom, and fronting Served! With Jade Thirlwall.

Previously this month, Jesy Nelson declared she was leaving Very little Combine after 9 many years, with the 29-calendar year-previous saying getting in the band experienced “taken a toll” on her mental wellbeing.

Nelson experienced earlier spoken brazenly about her struggle with nervousness and unveiled in a BBC documentary called Odd One particular Out that abuse on social media received so poor she attempted to get her own everyday living.

The programme won her the award for finest factual leisure at the 2020 Nationwide Television Awards.

The band are scheduled to embark on a United kingdom tour in 2021.

