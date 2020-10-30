Mindy Kaling’s Never Have I Ever Devi Halloween Costume

Netflix’s Never Have I Ever was one of the few good things to come out of 2020, so it’s no surprise that Mindy Kaling decided to channel her inner Devi Vishwakumar for Halloween this year. On Oct. 29, the actress and creator of the show shared a photo of her spot-on costume on Instagram, writing, “What’s a’poppin?! Do you like my Halloween costume?” Of course, it didn’t take very long for Devi herself, aka Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, to respond. “This is why I love this spooky month😭❤️,” she commented on Mindy’s post. From the nearly identical pose to the entire outfit, it’s safe to say that Mindy — or shall we say, Devi? — nailed her costume.

Image Source: Netflix