Mindy Kaling Wins at PCAs 2020, Makes First Look After Giving Birth to Second Child! )

Mindy Kaling is making her first public appearance for a mother of 2!

The 41-year old actor and producer took on the stage to take the award for Best TV Show of 2020 because of her series Never Have I Ever in the 2020 E! People’s Choice awards on Sunday (November 15) in the Barker Hangar at Santa Monica, Calif.

Mixing Mindy on point was that the show’s celebrity Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. If you did not understand, Mindy made the comedy show for Netflix.

“I can not believe we had been nominated at such awesome firm,” Mindy said while taking the award. “It is good to be with this particular category. Thank you for this award and thank you for Netflix and also Universal TV. Thus, the world to people, coming out of you, the fans. We began to tell a humorous story concerning an Indian-American woman and her loved ones and had no thought we’d find this answer.”

Tonight’s look comes following Mindy gave birth to her son Spencer back in early September. She’s also mother to 3-year-old girl Katherine.