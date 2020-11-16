Mindy Kaling Makes First Public Appearance Since Announcing Baby No. 2

Never Have I been excited with this particular award.

Throughout the 2020 E! People’s Choice awards on Nov. 15, the struck Netflix series took home the decoration of The Comedy Display of 2020. Accepting the award were star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Mindy Kaling, that flipped the award series in to her first major public appearance since announcing the birth of her second kid.

“We can not think we had been nominated in such astonishing firm,” Mindy shared onstage. “It is good to be with this particular group of displays. Thank you a lot to this award and thank you for Netflix and Universal TV. In other words, the world to people since it is coming out of you, the fans. We begun to tell a humorous story concerning an Indian-American woman and her loved ones and had no idea that we’d find this answer.”

Maitreyi gave thanks for pop culture lovers across the world for observing a special family. “Thanks for believing in us,” she shared. “It is amazing to find out the way the show linked with people of colour, LGBTQIA+, both immigrant communities and much more from all over the globe.”