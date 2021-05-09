Mindhunter Season 3 Release Date, Cast, and Story

The critically acclaimed Netflix original web series Mindhunter has garnered praise for its production, themes, plot, and acting. It is one of the finest works produced by David Fincher and lays down an intricate plot with complex characters.

Based on the book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit by John Douglas, it focuses on FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench who interview notorious serial killers to understand their psychology and how they operate.

So far this David Fincher’s Creation has delivered 2 seasons. The talks of season 3 have always been shady because of multiple factors. However, the recent news regarding the show has sparked a little hope. Read below as we discuss the release date, cast, and story for Mindhunter season 3.

Mindhunter Season 3

Officially, no announcement about the release of season 3 has been available yet. After the conclusion of season 2, some things took place that made it seem like there won’t be another season in the future for the show

Firstly, David Fincher showed a lack of interest in continuing the production of the show for subsequent seasons. After that the cast of the show had their contracts released. Even from the financial point of view, the show didn’t deliver as expected.

Sure the critics were showering the praises all over the show but it didn’t accumulate intended viewership numbers. Overall this hinted that it’s about time to pack things up and fans need to move on.

A new piece of information provided by Small Screen hinted that there are possible ongoing talks between Fincher and Netflix about the release of season 3. So Fincher might’ve changed his mind and now giving another shot to Mindhunter. If this news is true then we may see the announcement of season 3 very soon.

Mindhunter Season 3 Cast: Who to Expect?

If season 3 arrives the original cast members will likely reprise their roles. This includes Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, and Anna Torv as the main cast of the show. They still have some unfinished business so it’s likely they won’t disappear from the show if season 3 does come back.

Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany Can Reprise Their Roles

We may also see some of the serials killers in their recurring roles. Cameron Britten who portrayed the role of Ed Kemper brilliantly and garnered praises for his performance may make another appearance on the show.

Apart from him, we can expect some new faces in new serial killers that the show will introduce.

Mindhunter Season 3 Story: What to Expect?

Season 2 ended on a pretty sore note. It covered the real story of the Wayne Williams who many believe wasn’t apprehended. In the story to Holden believed that he didn’t deliver justice to the family of deceased kids. For the time being it looks like the case is closed.

BTK Killer in Season 2

As far as season 3 is concerned, there isn’t any connecting plotline left from season 2. Sure there is Bill and his issues with his Kid. But as far as the main story goes we don’t have any solid material. We can speculate that season 3 will adapt fresh material and focus on new serial killers in congestion with side plots of Bill’s kid and Holden’s psychological state.

In any case, one thing is sure, if season 3 does come out we can expect David Fincher to deliver another masterpiece.

What will be the plotline of Mindhunter Season 3? Will it ever come out? Comment what you think down below. You can also follow us on our social media handles where we post news related to all the latest movie and TV show releases.