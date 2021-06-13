Minato Namikaze vs Akatsuki members – Who Will Emerge Victorious?

Minato Namikaze, the Fourth Hokage and father to Naruto is one of the strongest individuals in the universe of Naruto. Even though he’s dead, his legend still reverberates throughout the Shinobi world. The Konoha’s Yellow Flash is an assassin by profession excelling in close combat. However, the feats he has gathered over the years have shown his capability to take down enemies with the strongest of destructive power.

Today we will see how does Minato performs when fared against a formidable group of Akatsuki. With the members of it ranked S, Minato would surely have a hard time taking them down. Minato can’t take them all together so we will be putting him against each individual.

Can Minato take down all Akatsuki members if fought one on one? Is Minato strong enough to be an Akatsuki member? Let’s dive into the discussion and see how the fourth Hokage performs against each member of Akatsuki.

Deidara

Deidara needs to avoid Minato’s Kunai to fare a chance against him in a fight. He can fly away and strategically dismay Kunai. However, it feels like a bit of stretch for Deidara to escape from Minato’s speed. He’s known for his agility and Deidara presumably can’t eat Minato’s blitz. In this fight, Minato wins.

Hidan

Hidan is a pretty bad match against Minato. He needs to draw blood from the opponent and the ritual requires time. There’s no way Minato is going to hang around and wait for the ritual to conclude. Moreover, it may not be possible for Hidan to cut Minato. So in conclusion, Minato gets an easy win here by decapitating his opponent.

Itachi

This is a bit difficult because Itachi possesses a power that is perfect for countering someone like Minato who relies on agility. Since he is a long-range fighter, he can deal with Minato’s blitzes. Add the Tsukiyomi and Amaterasu, it will be even difficult to get close to Itachi.

If somehow, he’s able to catch up with Itachi, Minato may have some chance. However, Itachi’s Susano will likely render Minato’s ability useless. In a fight between Minato and Itachi, the latter will most likely win.

Kakazu

His earth shield is the only thing that can block the attacks of Minato, however, it doesn’t seem like he can do much. Rasengan may not be able to penetrate his shield but, a sage mode Minato would certainly take him down. Minato gets a win here.

Kisame

This will be an interesting matchup because both of them are close-range fighters. However, in terms of speed, Minato excels. He only needs to somehow tag Kisame and then it’s game over. Kisame’s best bet is to be fast enough and avoid blitzes from Minato. His arsenal doesn’t necessarily have anything that can harm Minato. Again Minato gets victory here.

Konan

Like Hidan, Konan doesn’t stand much chance because Minato is quick on his feet. To pose any threat, she needs to do some preparation and Minato isn’t going to wait around. He will beat her without much of a hitch.

Nagato

Nagato should be the most formidable opponent for Minato. Because of the range of attacks that Nagato possesses, Minato will find it difficult to counter each of them. Even though Naruto was able to defeat Nagato, it was due to the massive chakra from Kurama. Minato, unfortunately, doesn’t have that luxury and without it, he may not be able to compete. In this fight, Nagato will probably win.

Sasori

Sasori needs to use a lot of puppets to keep up with all of Minato’s Kunai. Even after that, he doesn’t have much of a chance since Minato blitzes him in speed. This round too goes to Minato.

Obito

In their last fight, Minato was able to defeat Obito. However, we can’t say the same since they’ve both become stronger. With Minato’s sage mode he may be able to beat Obito. But we shouldn’t neglect that Obito’s speed has increased significantly compared to Minato. It should be an equally fought battle but in the end, Minato will likely get the win.

This is how Minato will fare against major players of Akatsuki according to us. We have only included the members that stand a slight chance against Minato. The others will get demolished by the fourth Hokage.

Do you agree with our predicament? Is there anyone in Akatsuki who can beat Minato convincingly? Let us know what you think down in the comments. For more Naruto discussions, follow us on social media.