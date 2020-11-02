Milwaukee official apologises for utilizing’WAP’ to market’Weatherization Assistance Program’

A county manager in Milwaukee has apologised following having a meme established around Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s’WAP’ to market a new regional authorities programme.

Ryan Clancy has been encouraging the new’Weatherization Assistance Program’ from the country, which stocks an acronym with all the rap struck.

The meme, which you may view below, employed a still from the’WAP’ movie together with the caption:”Weatherization Assistance Program,” along with also an adapted lyric from the song:”There is a few holes in this home!”

“Everything I had been expecting to do would be to draw attention to some great program phenomenally conducted by Black girls here in the county whilst at the same time hoping to make reference to some tune that, in its heart, has related to empowerment, highlighting terminology and destigmatization,” Clancy told The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, before recognizing the joke”did not land ”

“my initial sharing of the press release contained a picture which didn’t accompany the first text,” he included a Facebook post. “My first embellishment of the media release was supposed to draw attention to this superb program and to some tune that has at its heart a message concerning empowerment, highlighting and destigmatization. It landed poorly.

“I am profoundly sorry that this additional burdens of emotion and time into the unique staff that operate this app, and I trust that nobody has ever confused my behavior for theirs.”

